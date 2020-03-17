Aussie Great Says PSL is as Big as IPL Now

Former Australian cricketer, Brad Hogg has compared the ‘most prevalent’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Indian Premier League (IPL) and the impact both leagues have left on the modern-day cricket.

Hogg believes that at the moment, PSL has the edge over IPL and is more dominant in world cricket because of the role it is playing to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

He rated both, PSL and IPL, equally. Saying that both leagues are a 9 out of 10.

He made these remarks while responding to a question on Twitter.

Both 9 out of 10. The PSL has been the most prevalent of late because it has bought the game back to Pakistan. The IPL has the most interest in viewership worldwide.

During a public question/answer session on the microblogging website, Hogg reflected on how the revival of bilateral series between Pakistan and India was needed for passionate cricket fans from both countries.

I think everything should be done to facilitate such a series. It's a game of cricket against two teams who have absolute love and passion for the game. It is the most anticipated event in sport. Over a billion fans would be glued to it. #Cricket #hoggytime https://t.co/IRYLCfzAX3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 16, 2020

Hogg, the left-arm chinaman bowler, played 123 One-Day internationals (ODI), 15 T20Is, and 7 Test matches for Australia during his 12 year-long career and took 180 wickets across the formats.

What are your thoughts on his remarks? Let us know in the comments.