Cricketers React to PCB’s Decision to Postpone PSL 2020

Posted 1 hour ago by Sajawal Rehman

Following the decision to postpone the last three matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the social media is saturated with opinions regarding the development.

Cricket fans, experts and cricketers are all sharing their views on the decision to call off the matches for an indefinite period. With almost all sporting events being canceled or postponed, it looks like the right thing to do.

Both former and active cricketers have also weighed in with their opinion. Let’s have a look at what they are saying:

Sad but wise.

Should Multan be crowned as champions? Afridi thinks so.

Safety comes first.

Rashid Latif likes the decision.

There’s more to life than cricket.

What are your thoughts on the decision? Let us know in the comments.

