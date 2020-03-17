Here Are PSL 2020’s Statistics for All 30 Matches

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The decision was taken earlier today following a meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and PSL franchise owners.

PCB has said that it will reschedule the remaining matches once the country controls the pandemic that has resulted in over 200 reported cases in the country.

Now that the PSL has been postponed, let’s have a look at the stats from the league at the end of 30 matches:

Most Runs

Babar Azam, the Pakistani run-machine, is leading the charts in terms of runs, followed by two Australians, Chris Lynn, and Ben Dunk.

PLAYER TEAM MAT INNS RUNS SR HS AVE Babar Azam KK 10 9 345 123.65 78 49.28 Chris Lynn LQ 8 8 284 179.74 113* 40.57 Ben Dunk LQ 7 7 266 186.01 99* 53.20 Luke Ronchi IU 8 8 266 156.47 85* 38.00 Shadab Khan IU 9 8 263 159.39 77 37.57

Most Wickets

Teenagers Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi are at the top of the wicket-takers’ list with 15 and 13 wickets respectively.

PLAYER TEAM MAT INNS RUNS WKTS BBI ECON AVE Mohammad Hasnain QG 9 9 256 15 4/25 8.96 19.13 Shaheen Afridi LQ 9 9 246 13 4/18 7.02 18.92 Wahab Riaz PZ 9 9 255 11 3/21 8.01 23.18 Sohail Tanvir MS 8 7 153 10 4/13 6.80 15.30 Imran Tahir MS 8 7 186 10 3/28 7.75 18.60

Most Sixes

You probably know who has hit the most sixes in the tournament: it’s Ben Dunk.

PLAYER TEAM MAT INNS 6s BF Ben Dunk LQ 7 7 23 143 Chris Lynn LQ 8 8 16 158 Sharjeel Khan KK 10 9 16 138 Shane Watson QG 9 9 16 157 Colin Munro IU 8 8 15 168

Highest Totals

Lahore’s 209/5 against Quetta is still the highest team total in the PSL 2020.

TEAM SCORE OPP RR INNS DATE Lahore 209/5 Quetta 10.45 1st 03-03-2020 Karachi 201/4 Peshawar 10.05 1st 21-02-2020 Multan 199/5 Quetta 9.95 1st 29-02-2020 Islamabad 198/3 Lahore 9.90 1st 04-03-2020 Islamabad 195/5 Peshawar 9.75 1st 07-03-2020

Most Catches

Quetta Gladiators’ Mohammad Nawaz has taken the most number of catches this season with 8 grabs.