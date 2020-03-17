Here Are PSL 2020’s Statistics for All 30 Matches

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The decision was taken earlier today following a meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and PSL franchise owners.
PCB has said that it will reschedule the remaining matches once the country controls the pandemic that has resulted in over 200 reported cases in the country.
Now that the PSL has been postponed, let’s have a look at the stats from the league at the end of 30 matches:
Most Runs
Babar Azam, the Pakistani run-machine, is leading the charts in terms of runs, followed by two Australians, Chris Lynn, and Ben Dunk.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MAT
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|HS
|AVE
|Babar Azam
|KK
|10
|9
|345
|123.65
|78
|49.28
|Chris Lynn
|LQ
|8
|8
|284
|179.74
|113*
|40.57
|Ben Dunk
|LQ
|7
|7
|266
|186.01
|99*
|53.20
|Luke Ronchi
|IU
|8
|8
|266
|156.47
|85*
|38.00
|Shadab Khan
|IU
|9
|8
|263
|159.39
|77
|37.57
Most Wickets
Teenagers Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi are at the top of the wicket-takers’ list with 15 and 13 wickets respectively.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MAT
|INNS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|ECON
|AVE
|Mohammad Hasnain
|QG
|9
|9
|256
|15
|4/25
|8.96
|19.13
|Shaheen Afridi
|LQ
|9
|9
|246
|13
|4/18
|7.02
|18.92
|Wahab Riaz
|PZ
|9
|9
|255
|11
|3/21
|8.01
|23.18
|Sohail Tanvir
|MS
|8
|7
|153
|10
|4/13
|6.80
|15.30
|Imran Tahir
|MS
|8
|7
|186
|10
|3/28
|7.75
|18.60
Most Sixes
You probably know who has hit the most sixes in the tournament: it’s Ben Dunk.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MAT
|INNS
|6s
|BF
|Ben Dunk
|LQ
|7
|7
|23
|143
|Chris Lynn
|LQ
|8
|8
|16
|158
|Sharjeel Khan
|KK
|10
|9
|16
|138
|Shane Watson
|QG
|9
|9
|16
|157
|Colin Munro
|IU
|8
|8
|15
|168
Highest Totals
Lahore’s 209/5 against Quetta is still the highest team total in the PSL 2020.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|OPP
|RR
|INNS
|DATE
|Lahore
|209/5
|Quetta
|10.45
|1st
|03-03-2020
|Karachi
|201/4
|Peshawar
|10.05
|1st
|21-02-2020
|Multan
|199/5
|Quetta
|9.95
|1st
|29-02-2020
|Islamabad
|198/3
|Lahore
|9.90
|1st
|04-03-2020
|Islamabad
|195/5
|Peshawar
|9.75
|1st
|07-03-2020
Most Catches
Quetta Gladiators’ Mohammad Nawaz has taken the most number of catches this season with 8 grabs.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MAT
|INNS
|CT
|CT/INN
|Mohammad Nawaz
|QG
|9
|9
|8
|0.88
|Tom Banton
|PZ
|7
|7
|7
|1.00
|James Vince
|MS
|5
|5
|6
|1.20
|Moeen Ali
|MS
|9
|8
|6
|0.75
|Liam Livingstone
|PZ
|8
|8
|6
|0.75