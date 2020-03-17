ITP Only Covering Half of Islamabad Due to Limited Manpower

Farrukh Rashid, Senior Superintend of Police, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has requested the Interior Ministry to boost the manpower along with motor transport resources for staff to help smoothen the traffic as he underlined the challenges faced by ITP.

The SSP, while briefing the Interior Minister, pointed out the hurdles and challenges faced by the ITP as he asked for more manpower and additional vehicles. He said that the request was due to the increase in areas of responsibility for ITP in the past 15 years. He added that for now the ITP had met these challenges but more needs to be done.

ALSO READ

Take These Safety Precautions Against Coronavirus If You’re Traveling

Back in 2005 when the ITP was transformed, they were tasked with F, G, H, I sectors of that time along with Kashmir Highway, Islamabad Highway and Murree Road and they had enough resources to cover them,

Since then, multiple new sectors have been established along with different housing societies. In terms of Traffic Regulation points, they had 256 points in 2005 but now they have nearly doubled to 506. Due to the shortage of manpower the police is working at half capacity, they can only cover 286 points fully, 89 points are half covered and 131 can’t be covered.

There has been an increase in the number of registered cars as well and the city has seen them increase by seven times as compared to 2005.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.