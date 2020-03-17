Leak Reveals Redmi K30 Pro Live Images and Official Launch Date

Posted by Aasil Ahmed

The Redmi K30 Pro is set to arrive this month, succeeding last year’s Redmi K30 Pro/Mi 9T Pro with top of the line specifications and similar design aspects.

We’ve only seen the device in mock-up renders so far and now, a few days ahead of its launch, the phone has appeared in a set of hands-on images that confirm the design leaks we saw before.

The device is encased in a design-concealing pre-production phone cover but it clearly shows some of its design elements. There is a circle-shaped quad-camera setup at the back right above the LED flash. The main camera on this setup is expected to be a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor we saw on the base Redmi K30/Poco X2.

The pop-up selfie camera is on the left side and there also appears to be an infrared sensor on the right.

Lu Weibing Weibo post

Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing shared a teaser on Weibo earlier that revealed that there is also going to be a “Redmi K30 Pro zoom version”.

There are no details on this yet, but we can expect an enhanced edition of the Redmi K30 Pro with a periscope lens similar to the Oppo Find X2 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The K30 Pro is expected to arrive with a full-screen display with no notches or punch-hole cutouts. It will be a 6-inch+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate similar to the base model. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1.

The standard K30 has a 4500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging, but the higher-end K30 Pro is rumored to come with a 4,700 mAh power cell with 33W fast charging.

Redmi K30 Pro launch date announced

Redmi has also released a teaser poster revealing that the K30 Pro will be officially revealed on March 24.

Feature image: TechDroider

Aasil Ahmed

