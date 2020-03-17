Ministry of Commerce Introduces E-Visa Facility for Businesses

The Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with NADRA, has launched an e-Business Visa Invitation Letter System (E-BIL), another step towards easing business.

Chambers and Trade Associations can e-file applications for business visas on arrival for nationals of 190 countries. The applications will be processed in 48-78 hrs.

The Ministry of Commerce is now providing an E-Business visa facility, in collaboration with NADRA. All Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan and Trade Associations are connected to it for uploading visa invitation letters.

According to the Commerce Ministry, in the light of the Prime Minister’s vision, E-BIL is launched to facilitate all potential foreigners interested in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

Foreign nationals can apply for a business invitation letter (a required document for Pakistan’s business visa application) through E-BIL’s website.