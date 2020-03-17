Oppo Launches a 4G Variant of the Reno 3 With Quad Cameras

Oppo released a 4G-only variant for last year’s Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G a while ago and now they’re doing the same with the regular Reno 3 5G as well. The non-5G Reno 3 features a design identical to the 5G variant, but with a few differences in hardware specifications.

Design and Display

The Oppo Reno 3 LTE has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The display includes an optical fingerprint sensor that is capable of incredibly fast unlocking speeds.

The back has a vertical quad-camera setup in the top left corner and a dual-LED flash unit next to it.

Internals and Storage

The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio P90 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Unlike the 5G variant, this one does not come with a 12GB RAM option. The storage, however, is expandable via a micro SD card.

For gamers, Oppo has included a Hyper Boost feature to stabilize in-game frame rates up to 38% and increase response time by 16%.

Camera

The primary camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens for close-up shots. These cameras are equipped with OIS, AI beauty modes, and Ultra Dark Mode for low-light photography.

The front-facing camera is a 44MP lens with AI noise reduction.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,025 mAh battery comes with 30W fast charging that is capable of charging the device from 0 to 50% in just under 20 minutes.

Pricing and availability for the Reno 3 LTE have not been revealed yet, but we will update this space as soon as more information surfaces.

Oppo Reno 3 Specifications