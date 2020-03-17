Pakistan Reacts After PSL 2020 Gets Indefinitely Postponed

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has also been called off for an indefinite period of time amid coronavirus fears. The decision to postpone the last three matches of the event was taken earlier today in a meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL franchises.

The cricket lovers are saddened on hearing the news, however, it is the right decision as coronavirus threat has gripped the country. Let’s have a look at how Pakistanis are reacting to the news:

I so had this feeling yesterday,that PSL will get postponed…a sad but good decision taken by PCB looking at the current situation.. i thank all the foriegn players who came here and entertained us hope too see them back soon…stay safe everyone🙏🤗#PSLV2020 #coronavirus — Nimra Zahid (@nimrazahid04) March 17, 2020

Sanity has prevailed.

The semi finals and the final of the #PSLV2020 have been postponed for an indefinite period of time. A sane decision made by the PCB – #coronavirusinpakistan #COVID2019 #CoronavirusOutbreak — Abdul Rehman 🇵🇰 (@thearwrites) March 17, 2020

BREAKING: With just two days of knockouts to go, the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League has been called off.

Finally PCB has called it off

PSL khatam! #PSLV2020 pic.twitter.com/bvrr5zr2W1 — Zain Malik🇵🇰 (@izainmanzoor) March 17, 2020

Some don’t like the idea very much.

Sad news indeed.

Saddest News Of 2020💔😞#PSLV2020 pic.twitter.com/SJUmbHzvki — B I L A L (@ABBilal9) March 17, 2020

Looks like coronavirus has won.

اور پھر کرونا #PSLV2020 جیت گیا pic.twitter.com/my1AiOewcV — Raees Mustafa Awan (@RMAwann) March 17, 2020

Lahore fans are in shock.

Itni mushkil sy to lahore semi-final may aya tha 😂😂#PSLV2020 — IFFAT. (@Zaidi_Sahiba) March 17, 2020

That one time there was a chance that #LahoreQalandar may win #PSLV2020 and then #COVID2019 kicks in!

Even nature doesn't want them to win!#PakistanFightsCorona #pakistan — Hissam Amir Khan (@dexteraj) March 17, 2020

PCB has said that the new schedule will be decided soon.

HBL PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course#HBLPSLV — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 17, 2020

Share your thoughts on the update in the comments.