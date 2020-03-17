Pakistan Reacts After PSL 2020 Gets Indefinitely Postponed

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has also been called off for an indefinite period of time amid coronavirus fears. The decision to postpone the last three matches of the event was taken earlier today in a meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL franchises.

The cricket lovers are saddened on hearing the news, however, it is the right decision as coronavirus threat has gripped the country. Let’s have a look at how Pakistanis are reacting to the news:

Sanity has prevailed.

Some don’t like the idea very much.

Sad news indeed.

Looks like coronavirus has won.

Lahore fans are in shock.

PCB has said that the new schedule will be decided soon.

Share your thoughts on the update in the comments.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>