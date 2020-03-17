Samsung is Making The World’s Largest Camera for Smartphones

In August 2019, Samsung announced its 108 MP camera sensor. The news took the smartphone industry by storm. The company just launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 ultra sporting the camera. Several Chinese OEMs have also launched their flagships with the same sensor.

Now, in its attempt to top S20 Ultra’s whopping camera in its next flagship, the Korean tech giant is allegedly working on a 150 MP imaging sensor. The sensor is expected to come with Nonacell technology similar to what Galaxy S20 Ultra’s ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor uses.

The report details that the sensor will be almost 1-inch in size and will combine nine pixels into one large pixel for sharper images.

According to the report, the first third-party handset to come with the sensor will be from Xiaomi, and will most probably come out in the fourth quarter of 2020. Oppo and Vivo are also planning on using the sensor in their flagships in combination with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. These Smartphones will most likely hit the markets in the first quarter of 2021.

Since it is too early to tell, we don’t know how much truth backs this rumor. However, more news will come our way shortly. Stay tuned for more updates.