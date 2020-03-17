UNESCO Publishes a Guide for Learning Online

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced thousands of families into quarantines and now many parents and educators are scrambling for ideas on how to improve online education.

For that reason, the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has put together an online guide for everyone with links to reliable learning apps and other sources.

UNESCO’s statement has disclosed that over 100 countries have closed down schools and colleges due to the COVID-19 outbreak and this has impacted over 700 million learners worldwide. This has greatly disrupted education for a vast majority, and millions more will be impacted as the virus continues to spread.

Alongside its list of learning portals, UNESCO has also provided a list of reliable distance education tools and management systems including ClassDojo and Google Classroom. There are also numerous apps and software with support for smart feature phones running on KaiOS including Can’t-Wait to Learn, Kolibri, Rumie and Ustad Mobile.

Additionally, UNESCO also promises to provide technical assistance, a community of practice, a selection of free digital educational resources, a repository of national learning platforms, partnerships, and global monitoring of countrywide and localized school closures.