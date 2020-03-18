Airlift Suspends Operations in Pakistan

Posted 22 mins ago by Raza Rizvi

Bus ride-hailing service, Airlift, has suspended all operations across the country until April 6. The online ride-hailing service announced this in a notification sent to users. The decision was taken after rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan with more than 200 confirmed cases, Airlift has temporarily suspended operations until April 6 to prevent the spread.

The notification sent out today, asked customers to avoid bus rides because they pose a high-risk environment.

As of now, Airlift is the first international ride-hailing service close to its operations in Pakistan.

