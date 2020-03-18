Here’s What Foreigners Are Saying About PSL 2020

Sajawal Rehman

The 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an abrupt end following the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The last few matches of the competition have been postponed for an indefinite period, ending a thriller of a cricket season in Pakistan.

While the fans loved every bit of action, both on and off the field, in the PSL, foreign cricketers, commentators, and presenters have also fallen in love with the country. Some have become fans of Pakistan’s hospitality, while others were impressed by the standard of cricket being played in the league.

Following the announcement of postponement, the international cricketers and commentators have shared their heartfelt messages for Pakistan and the PSL. Let’s have a look at some of these messages:

As it looks, everyone associated with the PSL has had a great time in Pakistan. This was the first time the entire PSL was being held in Pakistan, helping portray a soft image of the country.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.

