Here’s What Foreigners Are Saying About PSL 2020

The 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an abrupt end following the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The last few matches of the competition have been postponed for an indefinite period, ending a thriller of a cricket season in Pakistan.

While the fans loved every bit of action, both on and off the field, in the PSL, foreign cricketers, commentators, and presenters have also fallen in love with the country. Some have become fans of Pakistan’s hospitality, while others were impressed by the standard of cricket being played in the league.

Following the announcement of postponement, the international cricketers and commentators have shared their heartfelt messages for Pakistan and the PSL. Let’s have a look at some of these messages:

With great sadness but understanding, @KassNaidoo @mj_slats and the rest of the @thePSLt20 bid you farewell. We have LOVED our time with you all as part of the #HBLPSLV ❤️🙏🏼 stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/5CPv6sLedY — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) March 17, 2020

🇵🇰✈️🇦🇺…Thank you from the bottom of my heart for an incredible @thePSLt20 . The team, the crew, the fans. You’ve all made me feel so welcome in your country the last month. Shukriya ♥️ #hblpslv @sportzworkzgb @SportzworkzAB @TowerSportsPK pic.twitter.com/2zcY2U8OLj — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) March 18, 2020

Thankyou to you great cricket fans of Pakistan for your support for @thePSLt20 V and the warmest welcome again to your homeland. Good health is Priority No 1 – take care of your families. Till next time! @SteelyDan66 @mj_slats @iramizraja @bazidkhan81 @KassNaidoo @erinvholland — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) March 17, 2020

Thank you Pakistan 🙏🏾.

.

.

Unfortunately the journey was cut short as I felt I needed to be at home with my family with what is happening in the world at the moment. A huge thank you to the security, fans,… https://t.co/KjrPSQl2wi — Tymal Mills (@tmills15) March 13, 2020

Not the way I envisaged my PSL to come to an end, but I want to thank all of the @karachikingsary family and the whole of Pakistan for a really enjoyable month. Hopefully we can lift the trophy on Wednesday and I look forward to coming back next year, fingers crossed! #psl — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 13, 2020

Thank you Pakistan and Zalmi for the fantastic hospitality over the last couple of weeks. Home time due to the virus- Stay safe, see you all soon!🙏 @thePSLt20 @PeshawarZalmi — Tom Banton (@TBanton18) March 13, 2020

It’s home time, thanks to everyone involved with @PeshawarZalmi loved my time with them!! And thanks to all the 🇵🇰 fans that came out to support @thePSLt20 Shame we had to leave but sometimes health has to come first!!finally, thanks to @JAfridi10 for the opportunity!!! ✌️✌️ — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) March 13, 2020

I’ve had a stunning time at HBL PSL. Terrific cricket, overwhelmingly warm hospitality, delicious food, and a special feeling to be involved in such a big event in Pakistan. Thanks to @sportzworkzgb and all the fans for making it happen. — Dirk Nannes (@dirk_nannes) March 15, 2020

Despite this corona virus seeing @thepsl in Pakistan was a great success. Thanks to the @peshawarzalmipk family once again for having me. To all of the loving people of Pakistan take care of yourselves be safe from this virus 🦠. Till we meet again in… https://t.co/e9LXyIl1jv pic.twitter.com/IhwBq0H7ub — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 18, 2020

A huge thanks to the @KarachiKingsARY fans for your love and support! The best fans in the @thePSLt20 👏🏻👏🏻👊🏻👊🏻 Thank you to my Team. What a great bunch of cricketers and more importantly…men! Until next year.. the BLUE Book 📘📘📘📘 is closed! 👋🏻👋🏻#PSLV2020 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 17, 2020

As the elderly are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus it’s only fair the oldest average age team in the @thePSLt20 take the trophy. #PSL5 @MultanSultans — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 17, 2020

There aren’t enough words to express our gratitude to the people of Pakistan for welcoming us with open arms as cricket returned to this beautiful country. We will be back again! @erinvholland @mj_slats #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain pic.twitter.com/847ghi5VW9 — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) March 17, 2020

Thanks to the @TheRealPCB @sportzworkzgb and @TowerSportsPK for a fantastic tournament and a memorable time with the amazing crew. Stay safe and thanks for making me feel so welcome. #HBLPSLV

P.S Saad get off your phone! 😜 pic.twitter.com/CIrjwSlqCP — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) March 14, 2020

There’s more to life then cricket. A big thank you to @lahoreqalandars for an amazing @thePSLt20. Hopefully see you all again soon. Look after each other! pic.twitter.com/M64blkb8aQ — ben dunk (@bendunk51) March 17, 2020

As it looks, everyone associated with the PSL has had a great time in Pakistan. This was the first time the entire PSL was being held in Pakistan, helping portray a soft image of the country.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.