Honda Pakistan Announces Huge Discount Offer on All Cars

In these past few months we have seen multiple auto makers introduce various limited time special offers. Toyota planned to discontinue the Gli and Xli models and was looking to sell all its inventory, Suzuki offered free registration on the WagonR in a bid to improve sales and in the case of the 660CC Alto Suzuki offered free registration as a means to celebrate the car’s success.

Now Honda has announced multiple special offers for the month of March calling it the “Marchfull of Surprises”. For the month of March, the company is offering special deals on its multiple models which include free registration, free navigation and free maintenance package for a year.

You can find the complete packages below:

– 1-Year Free Maintenance Package on Civic RS Turbo

– Free Navigation on iVTEC Turbo Oriel

– Free Registration (Net Amount Rs. 50,000) on CITY

– Free Registration (Net Amount Rs. 70,000) on BR-V.

You can avail these offers at your nearest authorized Honda dealership.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.