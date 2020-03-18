Indian Army Refuses Entry to Indian Sports Journalists Returning from PSL Coverage

Indian army has reportedly denied access to a broadcast crew returning back to India after covering the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 that came to an unfortunate end after a sharp rise in Coronavirus cases in the country.

According to reports, a group of 29 Indian sports journalists was stopped and denied entry into their country at the Wagah-Attari border crossing by the Indian army.

Indian army high-ups have directed all 29 members of the broadcast crew to head to Dubai first and then catch a direct flight for India.

However, the broadcast crew has requested the Indian government to grant them entry from Wagah-Attari border crossing as going to Dubai during the pandemic could expose them to the Coronavirus. The crew has also pledged to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days once they step into India.

Ankit Rawat, one of the members of the crew abandoned by the Indian Army, took to Twitter to describe the ordeal.