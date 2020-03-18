Indian Army Refuses Entry to Indian Sports Journalists Returning from PSL Coverage

Posted 7 hours ago by Haroon Hayder

Indian army has reportedly denied access to a broadcast crew returning back to India after covering the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 that came to an unfortunate end after a sharp rise in Coronavirus cases in the country.

According to reports, a group of 29 Indian sports journalists was stopped and denied entry into their country at the Wagah-Attari border crossing by the Indian army.

ALSO READ

Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at Peshawar Zalmi Owner For His Coronavirus Remarks

Indian army high-ups have directed all 29 members of the broadcast crew to head to Dubai first and then catch a direct flight for India.

However, the broadcast crew has requested the Indian government to grant them entry from Wagah-Attari border crossing as going to Dubai during the pandemic could expose them to the Coronavirus. The crew has also pledged to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days once they step into India.

Ankit Rawat, one of the members of the crew abandoned by the Indian Army, took to Twitter to describe the ordeal.

Haroon Hayder

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>