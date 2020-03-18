KP Govt Imposes Partial Lockdown to Prevent The Spread of Coronavirus

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has imposed a partial lockdown in the province to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

This includes banning all events and ceremonies in public and private places, closure of hotels, and restaurants. However, home deliveries and takeaways will be allowed.

The decision was taken in the light of the recent provincial cabinet and coronavirus task force meetings chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

As per the circular, the provincial government has decided to keep all restaurants, barbers, and parlors closed until 5th April. The notification maintained that all the grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm, with a request to the general public to avoid crowding markets during these hours.

Among other significant decisions, the provincial government has decided to vacate all tourist spots in the province, including the northern areas. The entry of local and foreign tourists will also be banned for 15 days.

Offices of all provincial ministries, advisors, special assistants except the health ministry will remain closed for the same period.

Moreover, the office timings of all essential government offices have been revised. From now on, the public offices will be open from 10 am to 4 pm between Monday and Thursday. The offices will closed at noon on Friday, whereas Saturday and Sunday will be observed as holidays.