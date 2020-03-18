Pakistan Witnesses Its First Death Due to Coronavirus, Not Really [Uodated]

Update: Government is now saying there’s no reported death due to Coronavirus in Pakistan. It says the guy who died in GB was due to pneumonia and not Coronavirus.

Not to mention, the death and cause was initially confirmed by GB spokesperson, who has apparently now taken back his words.

_________________________

After over 250 reported cases in Pakistan and rumors of a patient’s death that turned out to be false, the country has witnessed its first loss of life to the deadly coronavirus on Wednesday.

The first death from the novel coronavirus was reported in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the GB government has confirmed.

According to media reports, the person was 58-years-old and was a resident of Bunar area in Chilas, district Diamer in GB. The patient was admitted in CMH for the past four days.

It has been reported that the person had no travel history within or outside the country.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 267 countrywide in last couple of days.

During the last two days, a suspected patient of coronavirus died at Lahore’s Mayo hospital. The person had other medical conditions as well including a liver disease. His COVID-19 report later confirmed that the person had died due to other medical conditions as he was not infected with the fatal virus.

