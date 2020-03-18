PTCL Supports Coronavirus Affected Families in Sukkur

Posted 6 hours ago by Press Release

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is at the forefront to provide support to Coronavirus affected families in Sukkur in the shape of a package comprising of ration, medicines and preventive gear during the first phase.

Depending on the situation and in case the need arises, the company will continue with its efforts and extend support in different cities across Pakistan.

On this initiative, Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “There is a dire need for companies and individuals to come forward and play their role to support those infected with this life-threatening virus. Being a national company, we stand with the nation during these tough times and will continue to support in our humble capacity”.

The organization takes pride in taking proactive measures for the well-being of its employees, customers and people of the country.

