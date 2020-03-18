Punjab Orders Business Shutdowns at Night to Control Coronavirus

The government of Punjab has decided to implement ‘all possible’ preventive measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

This includes limiting the public’s movement in the markets, closure of markets, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants at 10 pm. No commercial activity will be permitted after ten o’clock.

It was decided in a special meeting of Punjab Apex Committee convened today to oversee measures for restricting the viral outbreak.

The provincial government has also ramped up its efforts to deal with the global pandemic. A fresh supply of sanitary products and other necessary material was sent to quarantine camps in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and other areas.

Furthermore, CM Usman Bazdar will also visit these quarantine facilities today, where he will review arrangements for suspected Covid-19 patients.

The recent steps were taken after the coronavirus cases in Punjab showed a sharp rise in the last 24 hours. As of now, the province has 26 cases with more results pending for this evening. The national tally stands at 254 with no death reported.

Check our Live Blog for minute-by-minute coronavirus related updates.