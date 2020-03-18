Samsung Launches the Affordable Galaxy M21 With 6000 mAh Battery

Samsung just launched the Galaxy M20’s successor, dubbed Samsung Galaxy M21 in India. The smartphone comes with impressive Samsung Galaxy M31-like specifications. However, it does so while sporting a much more affordable price tag. Moreover, it is being positioned as a product designed for “tech-savvy young millennials and Gen Z.”
Design and Display
Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy M21 looks a lot like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M31. It has a similar rectangular camera housing and a similar squircle fingerprint sensor on the back.
The smartphone is built around a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED Display with Full HD+ (1080p) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Internals and Storage
As for the innards, the smartphone comes with Exynos 9611 chipset similar to the 2019-launched Samsung Galaxy M30s. The SoC is topped with 4 GB or 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough, it also has a dedicated MicroSD card for expansion.
The Galaxy M21 runs on One UI 2.0 based Android 10 OS.
Cameras
The smartphone comes with an exceptional camera for the price bracket it belongs to. At the back, it features a triple sensor camera with 48 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with 123 degrees FOV, and 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, it is equipped with a 20 MP shooter for selfies.
Battery and Pricing
The whole package is fueled by a massive 6000 mAh battery that supports 15W of fast charging.
The base model of the smartphone will set users back by $175 and will be available for sale by 23rd March.
Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
- GPU: Mali-G72 MP3
- Chipset: Exynos 9611 (10nm)
- OS: Android 10.0; One UI 2
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;
- Display:
- Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB/ 6 GB
- Internal: 64 GB. 128 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
- Secondary: 20 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (Rear-mounted)
- Battery: 6000 mAh (15W fast charging)
- Price: $175