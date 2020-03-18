WhatsApp is Bringing Self Destructing Messages Soon

WhatsApp is slowly rolling out a plethora of new features to its iOS and Android applications. The latest ones were dark mode and fingerprint authentication.

The Facebook-owned messaging application is now working to bring self-destructing messages to its platform soon. The feature that has been in testing for a long time will make it possible to delete messages after a certain time.

Although fans showed great interest in the feature, after a while of testing, the company decided that it will only become a part of group chats. Direct messages in the app would not get the feature any time soon, but that might change soon.

Folks over at WABetaInfo have uncovered references in the latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.20.84) that point towards the upcoming feature for all chats in the app. The feature itself is not currently available on the beta version but is under development.

WEBetaInfo, however, was able to uncover a few details about the upcoming feature. Users will have the option to choose how long new messages will last in both group chats and individual chats.

There is currently no official word from WhatsApp on this feature yet, but we will update this space as soon as more is revealed.