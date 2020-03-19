Apple Refreshes MacBook Air With 10th Gen Processors & Better Keyboards

Apple is finally refreshing its MacBook Air lineup of lightweight laptops after nearly 1.5 years and not only does it come with a lower price tag, it also boasts better preformance. This is the first time the series has received quad-core processors, the base model now has more storage, and the dreaded butterfly keyboard has finally been overhauled.

The base MacBook Air packs the 10th generation Intel Core i3 (dual-core) processors and starts with 256GB SSD and can go all the way up to 2TB. There are now quad-core i5 and i7 models as well and the i7 variant also comes with Intel’s Iris Plus graphics.

The ultrabook has a 13.3-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2,560 x 1,600px resolution. It is equipped with two-tone technology, previously seen in iPads, that is able to adjust the display’s settings based on the ambient light.

The new Magic Keyboard comes with a new scissor design that delivers 1mm key travel. The two-tone technology is also able to switch the keyboard backlighting according to the ambient light. The laptop is made entirely out of recycled 6000-series aluminum and weighs only 1.3kg.

The 49.9Wh built-in battery is able to deliver 11 hours of web browsing over WiFi. It can be charged through two different Thunderbolt 3 ports with a 30W charger included in the package.

The new MacBook Air is available in Gold, Space Gray, and Silver color options starting at $1000, which is $200 lower when compared to its predecessor.