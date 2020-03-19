Coronavirus: Sindh to Convert Karachi Expo Centre Into a 10,000-bed Hospital

The Sindh government is going to convert the Karachi Expo Centre into a 10,000-bed hospital to deal with increasing cases of coronavirus. This was decided during a meeting of the provincial task force.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah suggested making a makeshift hospital with one hall of the Expo Centre which will be extended as needed.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Reports First 2 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day; 301 Affected So Far

CM Sindh also directed the authorities to distribute two million grocery bags among needy families through leading business people in the province, and welfare organizations. He hoped that the effort will ease the worries of daily wagers who are concerned about food availability during the lockdown.

The distribution of groceries will be done phase-wise. In the first phase, one month’s grocery items will be distributed among needy people. Each bag will consist of flour, rice, three kinds of pulses, ghee, sugar, tea bags, dry milk, and spices.

ALSO READ

DG ISPR Responds to News That Army is Disinfecting Entire Pakistan Via Helicopters

For live updates on coronavirus, visit our Live Blog.