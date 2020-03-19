Govt of Pakistan Launches Official Coronavirus Website

The government of Pakistan has launched an official website for coronavirus to provide authentic information and numbers on Coronavirus in Pakistan.

The much necessary step comes in the wake of rampant rumors and misinformation on social platforms about coronavirus cases, deaths, and precautionary measures across Pakistan.

Since the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in Pakistan, we have witnessed people panicking over unauthentic information ranging from a countrywide lockdown to army spraying the length and breadth of the country via helicopters to disinfect the country.

The launch of a web portal answering all questions and providing accurate numbers will surely sooth everyone’s nerves, not to mention give an easy way to sift fact from fiction.

Named ‘Novel Coronavirus Interactive Dashboard’ the website has a clean and usable interface.

At the very top, the website displays the dedicated national Coronavirus helpline number, 1166.

The home page consists of a live tracker of the number of confirmed cases and deaths due to the disease in Pakistan.

The website also contains symptoms, precautions, myths, frequently asked questions, and the latest news linked with COVID-19 for the public.

It also incorporates a list of all designated laboratories across the country where one can get tested for the Coronavirus.

What do you think of this initiative by the federal government? Let us know in the comments section.