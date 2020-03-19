Govt to Announce a Relief Package for Exporters Soon

Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has announced that the government will give a relief package to the exporters in the coming days to ease their liquidity problems.

While talking on Twitter, the minister assured the exporters that the government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by exporters due to the coronavirus.

I want to assure our exporters that the government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by you due to the coronavirus.

In the coming days we will be giving a relief package, particularly to ease the liquidity problems faced by you.

Ministry of Commerce releases Rs 9.37 billion for textile exporters

The Ministry of Commerce has released Rs 9.37 billion to textile exporters under various schemes, said Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Daewood on twitter.

DLTL 2009-11 Rs 1.5 Bn. DDT 2016-17, Rs20m& DLTL 2016-17 Rs 4m.

This is in addition to Rs 17.7Bn released by MOC in DEC 2019.

In total Rs 27 Bn have been paid to the textile sector in 3 months.

The Ministry released duty drawback on taxes (DDT) Rs. 3.9 billion under 2018-21 and Rs. 3.8 billion DDT under 2017-18.