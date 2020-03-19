Govt to Announce a Relief Package for Exporters Soon

Posted 1 hour ago by Jehangir Nasir
Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has announced that the government will give a relief package to the exporters in the coming days to ease their liquidity problems.

While talking on Twitter, the minister assured the exporters that the government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by exporters due to the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Commerce has released Rs 9.37 billion to textile exporters under various schemes, said Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Daewood on twitter.

The Ministry released duty drawback on taxes (DDT) Rs. 3.9 billion under 2018-21 and Rs. 3.8 billion DDT under 2017-18. He further added that this was an addition to Rs. 17.7 billion which were released by the ministry in December last year.  A total of Rs. 27 billion have been paid to the textile sector in three months.

