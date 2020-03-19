Here’s a Price Comparison of the Upcoming Toyota Yaris & Honda City

The Toyota Yaris launch has been delayed until the coronavirus pandemic is dealt with but just ahead of its launch, we have been able to find out more about its price, look and specifications.

The car will be replacing the GLi and XLi variants of the Toyota Corolla and will be going toe-to-toe with the Honda City in terms of competition. Recently, reports leaked about its expected price which can be seen below:

Variant Introductory Prices (Ex-factory Karachi) 1.3 GLI MT 2,349,000 1.3 GLI CVT 2,519,000 1.3 ATIV MT 2,449,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,559,000 1.5 ATIV X MT 2,649,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 2,809,000

The Yaris will have a total of six variants with four for the 1.3L version and two for the 1.5L one. The aforementioned prices are ex-factory, meaning they don’t include the tax or freight that will be added-on when the Yaris is shipped to other parts of Pakistan.

Lets take a look at the price difference between the upcoming Toyota Yaris and the Honda City as seen in the table below:

Variant Honda City (Ex-Lahore) Toyota Yaris (Ex-Lahore) Price Difference 1.3 Manual 2,335,000 2,383,000 48,000 1.3 Auto 2,515,000 2,553,000 38,000 1.5 Manual/ 1.3 ATIV 2,395,000 2,483,000 88,000 1.5 Auto/ 1.3 ATIV 2,565,000 2,633,000 68,000 1.5 Manual Top 2,565,000 2,683,000 118,000 1.5 Auto Top 2,725,000 2,843,000 118,000

Interestingly, it is worth mentioning that, as per some reports, the prices of the Yaris in Lahore after the addition of Tax and freight will be substantially high with roughly PKR 50,000 added to the price of this variant. This will make the Yaris more expensive than the Honda City in Lahore

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.