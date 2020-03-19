Javed Miandad Shares a Hilarious Incident with Sir Vivian Richards

Former Pakistan captain, Javed Miandad has said that cricketers don’t need to talk about their achievements. If the cricketers are doing well, the entire world talks about their performances, he said in an interview.

Quoting the example of the great West Indian batsman, Sir Vivian Richards, Miandad told that once a kid asked him who he was. Sir Vivian said:

Don’t ask me, go to a library and find about me.

Sharing his own story, Miandad added that whenever he performed badly, he used to read the newspapers to see what people were saying about him. However, he never bothered to do that if he was scoring big runs.

When I performed well, I wouldn’t read the papers as I knew that they would say nice things about me. When you do badly is when you should read the papers to see what people are saying about you. And also how would your family feel if they read this opinion about you – this is what we used to look for.

