Punjab Govt Launches Coronavirus Web Portal, Helpline & Home Testing Service

Punjab Government has launched a Coronavirus Telemedicine Web Portal to assist citizens with their queries regarding Coronavirus.

The provincial government has also decided to conduct tests of suspected Coronavirus patients at their homes instead of hospitals.

The decision has been made at a time when the country is grappling with the outbreak of COVID-19 which has infected 301 and killed 2 people so far.

According to Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar, Coronavirus Telemedicine and Helpline will go live in Lahore today.

پاکستان کے پہلے کورونا ٹیلی میڈیسن ویب پورٹل https://t.co/71PZUeF7yD کا آغاز کر دیا ہے۔24 گھنٹے آپ03011102229 پر کال کر کے کورونا کے حوالے سے اپنا آن لائن چیک اپ بھی کروا سکتے ہیں۔کورونا کی وجہ سے ملک حالت جنگ میں ہے، ہم سب نے ملکر اس وبا کا مقابلہ کرنا ہے۔#CoronaInPakistan pic.twitter.com/MSuoDMDu8u — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) March 18, 2020

More than 60 doctors have volunteered to offer guidance to citizens over the helpline.

The Governor has requested citizens not to panic during the pandemic and practice social distancing as it is the most effective way to stop the disease from spreading.

In an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, the Punjab government has shut down schools, banned public gatherings, and outlawed business activities after 10 pm.

Call Coronavirus Telemedicine Helpline at: 03011102229

Visit Coronavirus Telemedicine Web Portal.