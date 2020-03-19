Rain & Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend Across Pakistan: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the coming days as another westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Friday, which will intensify on Sunday.

Under the influence of this westerly wave, rains are expected in the country in the coming days. Here’s the forecast:

Friday/Saturday – Isolated Rain

Isolated rain thunderstorms with gusty winds (a few hailstorms) are expected in north Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qilla Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Musa khail), Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Waziristan, Mohmand, and Bajur), Islamabad and upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, and Khushab) on Friday/Saturday.

Sunday to Tuesday – Widespread Rain