Rain & Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend Across Pakistan: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the coming days as another westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Friday, which will intensify on Sunday.
Under the influence of this westerly wave, rains are expected in the country in the coming days. Here’s the forecast:
Friday/Saturday – Isolated Rain
- Isolated rain thunderstorms with gusty winds (a few hailstorms) are expected in north Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qilla Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Musa khail), Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Waziristan, Mohmand, and Bajur), Islamabad and upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, and Khushab) on Friday/Saturday.
Sunday to Tuesday – Widespread Rain
- Widespread rain thunderstorms with gusty winds (a few hailstorms) is expected in Balochistan on Sunday and Monday. Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab on Monday and Tuesday.
- Widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday to Wednesday.
- Dust-thunderstorm-rain (a few hailstorms) is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Dadu, Larkana, Karachi and Hyderabad during Sunday (evening) and Monday.
- Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Lasbella and Makran coast on Sunday/Monday and Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Battagram & Kohistan on Monday/Tuesday.
