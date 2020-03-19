Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G [Video]

A month ago at the Galaxy Unpacked event held at San Francisco, Samsung unveiled the brand new Galaxy S20 series. 3 variants were launched: the S20, S20+ and the top of the line S20 Ultra.

We received our Galaxy S20 Ultra review unit a few days ago and today, we’ll be unboxing it and taking our first look at the Samsung flagship.

Unboxing

First Impressions

Our S20 Ultra comes in the Cosmic Gray color and it’s the 5G variant, with 12GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Our first impressions were pretty good, as expected. The Galaxy S20 Ultra offers beefed-up specifications and it shows in day-to-day usage.

In terms of design, the phone feels premium thanks to its glass sandwich design, with Gorilla Glass 6 on both the front and back for better protection against scratches. The button placement is now on the right side, and the Bixby button has thankfully been removed entirely. On the bottom, you have the placement of the usual ports. The back has a massive camera bump, containing the quad-camera setup and the LED flash.

Upfront you’ll find the enormous 6.9-inch 1440 x 3200, 120Hz, AMOLED, HDR10+ display, which is probably the best display ever put on a smartphone. There are some caveats with the 120Hz refresh rate which we’ll mention in the full review.

You’ll also notice a thin slot on top of the display for the earpiece which also doubles as a (very loud) loudspeaker.

The back, as mentioned above, has a quad-camera setup with various ranges of focal points all the way from ultra-wide to telephoto and around 100x zoom. The front camera is placed in a punch-hole cutout on top of the display.

Conclusion

So that’s pretty much it for the unboxing and first impressions, for now, do watch the video for a more detailed overview of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We’ll be posting the full review soon, so stay tuned for that.

Lastly, do not forget to subscribe to our ProPakistani Tech channel for not only the full review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra but all future unboxings and reviews.