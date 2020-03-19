Zong 4G Partners with NayaPay to Provide Seamless Digital Experience to Customers

Leading the charge in customer advocacy, Zong 4G has partnered with NayaPay Pvt. Limited to enable its customers to make digital payments for its services. The two organizations signed an agreement to that effect in Karachi.

This collaboration will facilitate customers to purchase Zong 4G’s mobile services directly through the NayaPay app. Customers can top-up their mobile balance, subscribe to prepaid bundles and recharge their Zong broadband devices using their NayaPay E-money account to complete the transaction.

As an Electronic Money Institution (EMI), NayaPay will enable users to open E-money accounts and make digital payments to each other and businesses conveniently. With this collaboration, both Zong 4G and NayaPay have taken a step towards digital financial inclusion for the socioeconomic development of the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Zong 4G’s official spokesperson, said: “With the surge in the demand for digital financial services, the partnership addresses the ever-growing digital needs of tech-savvy customers. Augmented by the trust of customers in the company, Zong 4G is at the forefront to formulate creative solutions and is committed towards its quest to the digital revolution in the country.”

Danish A. Lakhani, CEO NayaPay, said: “Zong was the first telecom service provider to join NayaPay in its efforts to create a digital ecosystem with customer convenience at its core. We believe that the progressive outlook of both entities will help meaningful integration of digital technologies into the everyday lives of the citizens of Pakistan.”