Army to Set Up 10,000-Bed Quarantine Facility in Karachi

Army Medical Corps of Malir Cantonment will set up a 10,000-bed quarantine facility at Expo Center in Karachi.

Pakistan has reported 447 cases of the Coronavirus so far, of which 245 are from Sindh. With Sindh becoming a hotbed of the disease in the country, the isolation facility will help the healthcare authorities to isolate patients keeping other people safe.

Doctors, paramedics, nurses, pathologists, and technicians from the Medical Corps will tend to Coronavirus patients at the quarantine facility.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, told media outlets that a 500-bed isolation ward will be established in one hall of the Expo Center immediately. All halls of the Expo Center will be utilized to set up the 10,000-bed hospital in the coming days.

Pakistan Army’s Medical Corps has once again come forward at the request of the Sindh government to help it deal with the pandemic. Sindh government will bear all the expenses of the 10,000-bed facility, said CM Sindh.

Corps Commander Karachi Lt-General Humayun Aziz and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Omar Bukhari have held several meetings with CM Sindh to explore ways to deal with the outbreak. Both Army officials have ensured to extend maximum support to the Sindh government during the pandemic.

Sindh government has enforced numerous measures in the province to minimize the spread of the virus. It includes closure of markets, restaurants, schools, parks, and wedding halls.

Amid the partial lockdown in the province, the government has decided to distribute 2,000,000 ration bags among the poor segment of the society, CM Sindh told.

KP closes guest houses:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has ordered to convert government guest houses at tourist destinations all over the province into quarantine facilities.

CM KP has handed over the charge of all guest houses of the province to the health ministry of KP.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the importance of quarantine facilities to tackle the infectious virus.