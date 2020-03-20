Govt to Launch Coronavirus App for Public Safety

The federal government has decided to employ technology in the fight against Coronavirus and is working towards the development of Corona App for smartphones.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) and National Information Technology Board (NITB) are working to develop an application that will enable users to detect COVID-19 patients in a certain area by using radius alert.

Moreover, Corona App will have a chatbot for the public to answer all their queries. It will send reminders to the users to wash their hands to better protect themselves against the disease. The app will also send public awareness videos and the latest official announcements to the users.

Federal Secretary MOITT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, says:

The government is fighting a war against the coronavirus and our ministry is playing its part in it by developing the app. Corona App will be launched within a week or 10 days.

Besides the app, the federal government has launched an official website to keep masses updated with the latest number of Coronavirus cases, deaths, and precautionary measures enforced.

The official website was launched after widespread misinformation and rumors on social networking platforms regarding COVID-19 sparked fears among the public.

So far, Pakistan has reported 447 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 3 deaths. 5 patients have completely recovered from the affliction. They were released from quarantine after their test results came negative.