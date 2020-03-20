Graana Offers Money-Back Guarantee, What It Means & How to Invest

Real estate investment is one of the most lucrative investment opportunities in Pakistan.

It not only provides you with a tangible asset but also lets you gain financial freedom in the long run.

If you want to secure your hard-earned money, investing in real estate is one of the most feasible options. Unlike other forms of investments, real estate comes with multiple benefits. For instance, if you own a property, you can opt to rent it out, use it as a personal accommodation or even put it on sites such as Airbnb. Alternatively, you can enlist your property on online portals such as Graana.com and make it visible to millions across Pakistan.

Graana.com was launched to become an answer to all your real estate investment worries.

How Graana.com is poles apart from other players in the market?

Graana.com has a customer-centered business model that ensures safety and security of its valued customers with additional features like seamless buyback policy and guaranteed returns on investment.

What is Graana.com’s buyback policy?

Graana.com’s buyback policy means you can claim your investment anytime after a certain threshold is met. Through this arrangement, a customer can claim the money they invest in the featured projects marketed by Graana.com.

Current projects marketed by Graana.com that offer a buyback policy

Currently, you can exercise buyback policy on the following major real estate projects in twin cities.

Mall of Arabia

Built at a prime location of Main Expressway, Mall of Arabia is a true example of art and creativity. The mall speaks of Islamic heritage and Arabic architecture. The mall is also an epitome of our common values, traditions, history and culture.

If you want to experience pure Arabic culture and modern design, you’re in for a treat. An ideal commercial hub for investment at one of the most accessible locations within twin cities. Mall of Arabia has a huge selection of shops and office spaces. And the best part? The investment starts from as low as Rs.18 lac only.

Florence Galleria

Another great option to invest in real estate is Florence Galleria. Located at main GT Road Islamabad, Florence Galleria is one of a kind boutique mall in the twin cities.

It is not a regular mall but an epitome of beauty and aesthetics where each corner depicts luxury and perfection. And you can get all this at an affordable price because the investments start from Rs. 20 lacs only.

Florence Galleria brings you many amenities including:

Rooftop dining.

Infinity pool.

International 4 star hotel.

Luxury hotel suites.

Gold Souk.

Retail Shops.

Health Club.

Imarat Builders Mall

Last but not the least comes the Imarat Builders Mall. If you are looking for a safe and secure investment option, consider Imarat builders Mall. It is located at the main G.T Road, making it an excellent choice for people who prefer to invest in commercial properties. Imarat Builders Mall is no ordinary mall. It is specifically built to revamp and modernize the construction sector of Pakistan. You will be able to find all the renowned construction-related brands at this mall. The mall will house a diverse variety of construction businesses, project developers and interior designers.

Investment at Imarat Builders Mall starts from Rs.17 lac only.

When can you claim buyback?

Claiming buyback for your investments is easy and seamless. If your investment at Graana.com is 6 months or old, you qualify for the buyback policy. Apart from the initial investment, you also receive appreciation on your property. For example, if your property is 6 months old, you will get 8-10% appreciation on top of your principal amount invested. Similarly, returns on your investment after 1 year is up-to 20-30% making it extremely secure and profitable.

How much time does buyback take?

When a customer files for a buyback the time duration that is committed to the client is 45 working days. During those 45 days, the client receives the post-dated cheque in 30 days which can be cashed in the next 15 working days.

Documents needed:

There are 3 documents needed while filing for buyback.

i) Buyback Form

The form that needs to be signed and filled in to file for buyback. This includes details of the investment made and the customer details.

ii) Legal Agreement

Original legal agreement of the investment made is the second document which needs to be attached with the buyback form.

iii) Receiving Report

It is the receipt you obtain for the investment you make which includes details of the investment amount along with the payment method.

Are there any deductions?

There are no deductions apart from the tax percentage which ranges from 1-2% depending on your tax filer status.

Still not convinced? Have any other questions? Get in touch with Graana.com’s sales representative for more information or simply request a call-back.