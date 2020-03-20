Jump in Pakistan’s COVID-19 Tally Continues as It Struggles to Fight the Pandemic

Pakistan reported its first two coronavirus deaths on March 18

Both deaths were reported from KP within hours

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 453

Sindh has been affected the most with 245 confirmed cases so far

Punjab has reported 78, Baluchistan 81, KP 23, AJK/GB 24, and Islamabad 2 cases

Center and provinces continue to announce measures to curb the spread

As the world scrambles to control the COVID-19 epidemic, Pakistan’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has also jumped to 453 with new cases coming in by the hour from all provinces. Both the center and provinces continue to ramp up their efforts to restrict the virus’ spread through strict measures that range from curtailing social and commercial activities to suspending bus and train services and imposing partial city lockdowns.

A spike in local transmission was seen with Sindh alone reporting at least 40 verified cases of domestic spread. Among other measures, the Sindh government announced that the Karachi Expo Center was to be converted to a ten-thousand-bed makeshift hospital dedicated to coronavirus emergency. The army announced that it was extending all-out support to the central and provincial governments to fight the pandemic, and that its scientists were producing masks, sanitizers, and other protective gear to fill the supply gap created by panic buying and hoarding.

In a major development, the government of Pakistan announced the launch of an online portal to relay official information on the novel coronavirus and its spread. The portal features a live, interactive dashboard on the latest COVID-19 stats and can be accessed at covid.gov.pk. The portal, however, was found to be showing numbers less than the reported ones, but contains comprehensive information on COVID-19 and prevention guides.

In other developments, the PCB announced that the COVID-19 tests of all players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners were negative; the tests were conducted as part of the PCB’s ‘duty of care’, following a suspected case. The Indian Prime Minister Modi ordered a one-day nationwide curfew on Sunday to test the country’s ability to isolate its nearly 1.4 billion citizens. And China reported zero local transmissions in Wuhan or the surrounding Hubei province for the first time since the outbreak began.

Here are the latest updates.

3.00 am Italy Death Toll Surpasses China’s On Thursday, coronavirus deaths in Italy surpassed those recorded in China. So far, 3,405 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in Italy compared to 3,245 deaths recorded in China, the epicenter of the pandemic. On Wednesday alone, Itlay had recorded 247 new deaths. The country is bracing for an extended lockdown that could be the toughest blow to the country’s economy since WW2.

