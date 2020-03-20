King [or Queen] of Cover Drive: Babar, Kohli, Haider or Wolvaardt, ICC Asks Fans [Video]

Every cricket fan loves watching a batsman play a cover drive the ball irrespective of the format. The cover drive has been a favorite shot for many from the time the game was invented.

Even today with all the fancy shots and cheeky strokes coming into play, the cover drive is still the most loved and attractive cricket shot.

Now comes the question, who plays the best cover drive in the cricket world these days. Some say Babar Azam, others vote for Virat Kohli, while most are not very picky, enjoying every cover drive no matter the batsman or the format.

On the international day of happiness, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a tweet with the caption, “Happiness is … cover-drives”, while compiling six of the best cover drives from the previous three World Cups.

Happiness is … cover-drives 😍 On the #InternationalDayOfHapiness, let’s look back at the best cover drives from our last three World Cups 🏏 pic.twitter.com/6rs5xEK86L — ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2020

These include shots from Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Under-19 stars Haider Ali, and Shahadat Hossain, and women cricketers Nattakan Chantam and Laura Wolvaardt.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.