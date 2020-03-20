Oppo Unveils Reno 3 Series Through Online Event in Pakistan [Unboxing Video]

Oppo launched the Reno3 Series in the first ever online launch event in Pakistan hosted by Sheheryar Munawar. The series will make its debut in Pakistan on 19th March 2020 through an online live stream.

Design & Display

The Reno3 is built around a Dual Punch-hole (44MP+2MP) Super AMOLED Display, running on the latest version of ColorOS7. Following the introduction of a 5G version in China, Oppo has opted to build an international Reno3 Series edition that suits market needs better.

Wardah Usmani, Marketing Manager, Oppo Pakistan said:

Since our entry into the global market in 2009, Oppo has stayed true to its core belief – ‘a global brand with local insight’. The Reno3 Series launch is a clear testimony to this belief. We have always been proud to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. We believe this new launch would truly provide our users a wholesome device for their everyday use.

Speaking about the internals of the Reno3, Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit said:

The Oppo Reno3 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P95, our newest Helio chipset with our most powerful AI processing engine for 4G smartphones. It delivers premium photography experiences with an array of AI-camera features including enhanced portrait photography, fast secure facial recognition and full-body movement tracking. For mobile gamers, MediaTek Helio P95 also includes MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology, for fast, fluid graphics and responsive, uninterrupted gameplay. With our technology and Oppo’s innovative devices, we create premium smartphone features and experiences consumers want.

Camera

The rear lens is packed with a Quad camera setup which includes 48MP main camera, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and 2MP mono sensor. Reno3 Pro also supports up to 20x digital zoom.

Closely following the Reno 3 flagship series, Oppo also launched Oppo Enco Free. This product is a part of Oppo’s mission to “bring amazing user experiences to Pakistani users through innovative, high-quality products.”

Pricing & Availability

Oppo Reno3 Pro will be available for pre-order from 20th March,2020 starting at Rs. 69,999 . Oppo Reno3, will be available for pre-order on 20th March, 2020 starting at Rs. 59,999. Both devices will be available nationwide on 28th March. The Oppo Enco will be also available for purchase in Pakistan on the same date at Rs. 16,999.

You can see the unboxing of the device below: