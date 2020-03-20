Pak Post to Deliver Pensions to Millions at Their Doorstep Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, has announced to deliver pensions of retired government employees at their doorstep amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan issued special directives to minimize unnecessary public gatherings around the country.

As per details, Pakistan Post will be providing pensions to 1.3 million former employees at their homes as the country continues to grapple with Coronavirus.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Hematologist Suggests a Technique That Can Treat Coronavirus

Murad Saeed said that the safety of pensioners is a top priority. Coronavirus can prove deadly for the elderly as their immune system weakens with age.

Safety of Pakistan Post’s Employees

Meanwhile, Director General of Pakistan Post, Mohammad Akhlaq Rana, has directed all circle heads to ensure the safety of thousands of employees of the department.

According to the official notification, DG Pakistan Post has ordered to provide field employees all over Pakistan with necessary personal protection gear to deal with the ongoing situation.

Moreover, DG Pakistan Post has also suspended the queue system at General Post Offices (GPO).