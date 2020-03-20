Pakistani Hematologist Suggests a Technique That Can Treat Coronavirus

Dr. Tahir Shamsi, head of the National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) Karachi, has argued that the blood of recovered Coronavirus patients can prove beneficial in slowing the spread of the virus.

Dr. Shamsi has referred to a medical technique known as passive immunization. First introduced in 1890, passive immunization is employed when the risk of infection is high, time for the body to generate an immune response is low, and no vaccine is available.

According to Dr. Shamsi:

The body of a COVID-19 patient creates antibodies to fight off the virus. These antibodies in the blood of a recovered patient could be used to boost the immunity of the newly infected people. We can save precious lives using this technique.

It is important to point out that Chinese doctors have used passive immunization following the outbreak of COVID-19. Doctors have saved thousands of lives in China using this technique.

A recently published study by researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, also proved that passive immunization will be useful for treating COVID-19, further consolidating Dr. Shamsi’s idea.

Dr. Shamsi also revealed that NIBD has officially written to federal and provincial governments to brief them with the advantage of passive immunization amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country.