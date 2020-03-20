Coronavirus in Pakistan

PTCL & Ufone Announce Closure of Sales & Service Centers In The Best Interest of Public Health

Posted 2 hours ago by Press Release

In the best interest of public health, PTCL & Ufone have announced closure of Sales & Service Centers and Joint Shops across Pakistan till March 31, 2020, due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases emerging in Pakistan.

In order to serve customers better and ensure business continuity, services will be provided to both PTCL and Ufone customers through alternate business and digital channels.

The company encourages PTCL customers to use PTCL digital channels such as PTCL Website, [email protected], Complaint Registration, Self-Care Portal, PTCL Touch App and online digital bill payment options.

To facilitate Ufone customers, digital services include Ufone Website, [email protected], My Ufone app, UPaisa, Online Banking Services, Mobile Financial Services, Retailers and ATM Machines are available.

To promote social distancing and seamless communication, PTCL encourages customers to use the digital services offered by both companies for their convenience. Furthermore, PTCL customers can call 1218 for any assistance.

For Ufone, the customers can call on 333 from mobile & 0331-1333-100 from landline. Both companies’ helpline numbers are available 24/7, should there be any need of service request or a query.

The company says that the safety, security and well-being of customers, employees and all stakeholders are of utmost importance to both PTCL and Ufone.

