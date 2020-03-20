Coronavirus in Pakistan
SECP Proposes New Law for Non-Banking Finance Companies

Posted 3 hours ago by Jehangir Nasir

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed a new law called, Non-Banking Finance Companies and Collective Investment Vehicles Bill, 2020, in order to protect investors and tighten supervision/ monitoring of non-banking finance companies and collective investment vehicles.

According to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Collective Investment Vehicles Bill, 2020, the rationale of the new law is that it is expedient to enact a law to provide for the beneficial regulation of nonbanking finance companies and collective investment vehicles, development of a robust nonbanking financial sector and the protection of investors and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

The scope of the NBFCs forms of business covers the following activities or business –

  • Agriculture finance services;
  • Asset management services;
  • Collateral management services;
  • Discounting services;
  • Housing finance services;
  • Investment advisory services;
  • Investment finance services;
  • Leasing;
  • Non-banking microfinancing services;
  • Pension fund scheme business;
  • Private equity and venture capital fund management services;
  • Real estate investment trust (REIT) management services;
  • Any other regulated form of business as may be notified by the Federal Government

You can read the draft here.

Jehangir Nasir

