SECP Proposes New Law for Non-Banking Finance Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed a new law called, Non-Banking Finance Companies and Collective Investment Vehicles Bill, 2020, in order to protect investors and tighten supervision/ monitoring of non-banking finance companies and collective investment vehicles.

According to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Collective Investment Vehicles Bill, 2020, the rationale of the new law is that it is expedient to enact a law to provide for the beneficial regulation of nonbanking finance companies and collective investment vehicles, development of a robust nonbanking financial sector and the protection of investors and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

The scope of the NBFCs forms of business covers the following activities or business –

Agriculture finance services;

Asset management services;

Collateral management services;

Discounting services;

Housing finance services;

Investment advisory services;

Investment finance services;

Leasing;

Non-banking microfinancing services;

Pension fund scheme business;

Private equity and venture capital fund management services;

Real estate investment trust (REIT) management services;

Any other regulated form of business as may be notified by the Federal Government

You can read the draft here.