US to Provide $1 Million in Aid to Pakistan to Fight Covid-19

United States has announced to help Pakistan by providing an initial one million dollars to fight the novel coronavirus.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, tweeted that the US and Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges.

She said that the US will provide one million dollars to Pakistan under USAID program to ‘bolster the monitoring and rapid response against coronavirus’.

And the U.S. and #Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistani graduates of @CDCgov's epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating #COVID19 cases in #GilgitBaltistan & #Punjab right now. AGW #Partners4Prosperity — State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 19, 2020

She further added there are over a hundred Pakistani graduates engaged in the lab training of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, investigating Coronavirus cases in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 450 people have been infected within Pakistan, with the country reporting its first two deaths on Wednesday and one today which takes the total tally to three.