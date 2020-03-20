Volvo’s Parent Company Unveils Icon SUV That Can Protect Against Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak is a challenge that threatens people all over the world and the companies are coming up with new tech that will help fight it.

The Chinese auto company Geely is one of those. The company has said that its Icon SUV is fitted with an air filter system that can stop viruses including Covid-19 from entering the cabin.

In a press release the company said,

In response to the new Coronavirus epidemic, Geely Auto developed in record time a new Intelligent Air Purification System (IAPS) that is N95 certified. This highly efficient air purification system works in tandem with the Icon’s air conditioner to isolate and eliminate harmful elements in the cabin air including bacteria and viruses.

The Icon SUV, based on Volvo’s CMA platform, comes with a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine making about 177hp and 255Nm of torque that is paired with an electric motor that pumps out 14hp and 45Nm of torque. The total output of 190hp and 300Nm of torque is sent to the wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The claimed 0-100kph time is just 7.9 seconds.

The SUV was initially launched online on 24th February and as per reports, 30,000 were booked even before the launch according to the parent company of Volvo and Lotus brands.

The company has promised $53 million to help fight the virus. The N95 standard has the power to stop at least 95% of very small (0.3 microns) particles but the COVID-19 particles are usually less than this, so it’s effectiveness still needs to be seen.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below