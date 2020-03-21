Coronavirus: Call for Social Distancing as Pakistan Sees Spike in Local Transmissions

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 495

So far, 3 deaths have been reported in Pakistan: 1 in Sindh and 2 in KP

Tally of reported infections in Islamabad has also climbed to 10

Sindh has been affected the most with 252 confirmed cases so far

Punjab has reported 96 cases, Baluchistan 92, KP 23, and AJK/GB 22

Provinces are introducing partial lockdowns to curb the spread

The virus has claimed 11,404 lives globally so far

Toll is the highest in Italy with 4,032 deaths

Iran toll is also surging with 1,433 deaths so far

Social distancing is being urged at all levels to fight the unprecedented COVID-92 pandemic. While ruling out the likelihood of a blanket lockdown in the country, PM Imran Khan has stressed the need for people to self-quarantine for 45 days so the pandemic could be controlled.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also urged people to stay indoors during the 3-day long weekend to help restrict the virus’ spread. The spokesperson for the Sindh Health Dept. Meeran Yusuf has also asked people to show responsibility and maintain social distance, highlighting that many of the new cases were now locally transmitted and the person who died in Karachi had no travel history either.

With the country’s tally approaching 500, this may only be the beginning of a more widespread pandemic. While the outbreak continues to render the strongest of nations helpless, the impact it has on Pakistan could be way more disastrous given the country’s struggling economy and poor public health infrastructure.

China is winning the war against COVID-19 through social distancing as a key defense. Italy too is curtailing the spread through nationwide lockdowns and citizens responsibly following the self-isolation advisories. For Pakistan too, the win in this long and tough fight resides in social responsibility to help curb the spread and avert the suffering the disease can cause.

Here are the latest updates.

10.20 am COVID-19: The World in Numbers As of March 20, 11:22 am (PKT) 276,803 coronavirus cases have been reported across the world with 11,422 deaths and 91,952 recoveries. Although China maintains the lead in terms of infections with 81,008 reported cases so far, Italy has surpassed it in deaths with its toll rising to 4,032 compared to 3,255 reported deaths in China. This is in spite of the total number of infections that are about 40% less in Italy with 47,021 cases than China’s 81,008 cases. Recoveries have also been low in Italy at 5,129 compared to 71,740 in China. Iran is also hit bad with19,644 cases, 1,433 deaths, and 6,745 recoveries. Spain, Germany, the USA, France, S. Korea, Switzerland, and the UK, among other countries, are also seeing sharp surges in the number of reported cases. 10.00 am Isolation Facility Set Up at Karachi Expo Center The Sindh Govt. spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has shared details and pictures of the field hospital that has been set up at Karachi Expo Center. According to Wahab, the facility can cater to 1,100 coronavirus patients. He also urged citizens to self-isolate to limit the spread of the disease. This is the Isolation Facility set up by #SindhGovt at Expo Centre Khi. As of now, this facility can cater to 1,100 patients who test positive of #COVIDー19. I would again urge my dear citizens to quarantine or isolate themselves so that use of this facility doesnt come into play pic.twitter.com/ToMqviSapX — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 20, 2020

