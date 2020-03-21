Government Removes Import Duties on Medical Items

The government of Pakistan has exempted the import of 61 different kinds of Diagnostic Support and health safety items from all duties and taxes in order to reduce the rising prices in the domestic market. The step taken by the Federal Board of Pakistan will help effectively deal with the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic in Pakistan.

These include medical equipment/machinery and apparatus like coronavirus detection kits, surgical masks, multimode ventilator with an air compressor, face shields, and other medical equipment for a period of three months.

According to S.R.O.235(1)/2020 issued by the FBR, in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 19 of the Customs Act 1969 (IV) of 1969, the Federal Government has exempted these items from the whole of the customs duty, regulatory duty and additional customs duty, for a period of three months from the date of issuance of this notification.

It is worth mentioning that the period of three months may be extended for another three months by the board on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination (MNHSR&C) if adverse circumstances related to the COVID19 pandemic prevail.

Under the SRO.237(I)/2020, sales tax exemption will be applicable to the import and subsequent supply of 61 items from payment of sales tax for a period of three months starting from the date (March 20) of issuance of this notification.

Through S.R.O. 23 (1)/2020 issued on Friday, in the exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (2) of section 53 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Government has further amended the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance. The provisions of section 148 shall not apply to the import of the following goods for a period of three months starting from the date of issuance of the notification.

As per notifications, here’s the list of exempted items: