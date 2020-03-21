PIA Suspends International Flights till March 28

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended all international flights from 8 pm today till March 28, according to an official statement.

The decision was taken to avert the spread of coronavirus from different countries to Pakistan as many affected patients had an international travel history.

Passengers with reservations of different flights can get a refund if they want. Bookings will be rescheduled after March 28 without extra charges, the official statement said.

However, the suspension of international flights will be reviewed after March 28 in light of the response to coronavirus in the public interest.

PIA is not the only airline that has suspended its international operations. Worldwide, major airlines have taken the decision of suspending their flights partially or completely for a limited time period to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and others have shut down their airports for foreign flights too.