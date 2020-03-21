Rice Exports Grew 11.09% in The First Eight Months of FY20

Pakistan’s rice exports during the first eight months of the current financial year increased by 11.09% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Over 2.763 million tons of rice worth $1.397 million were exported from July-February 2019-20 versus 2.497 million tons worth $1.257 billion exported last year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data released by PBS, exports of basmati rice grew by 36.56% as rice worth $501.179 million was exported as compared to the exports of $366.765 million in the same period of last year.

In the last eight months, Pakistan exported about 566,711 metric tons of basmati rice as compared to 370,248 metric tons during the last fiscal year.

The exports of rice other then basmati in the last eight months of the current financial year grew by 0.57% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. Meanwhile, Pakistan managed to export about 2,196,460 metric tons of rice other then basmati, worth of $896.312 million, versus exports of 2,127,288 metric tons valuing $891.230 million in the same period last year.

It may be recalled here that overall food group exports from the country during the last 8 months grew by 5.48% as food commodities worth $3.033 billion exported as against $2.875 billion of the same period last year.

On a month on month basis, the food group exports also witnessed 4.09% growth in February 2020 as the country earned $424.748 million by exporting the food commodities, which was recorded at $408.072 million during February 2019.

On the other hand, food group imports decreased by 8.07% as it came down from $3.868 billion of the first 8 months of the last financial year to $3.556 billion in 8 months of the current financial year.