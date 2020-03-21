Teamup Signs MoU With OPEN, Silicon Valley for Future Initiatives

Teamup is excited to announce a collaboration with the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) of North America. An MoU was signed between Parvez Abbasi, founder of Teamup and Project Director at the National Incubation Centre, and Farhan Younas, General Secretary OPEN Silicon Valley, during the Director’s visit to the US, in March 2020.

The ceremony was attended by the honorable Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, who appreciated the initiative and talked about how this aligns with the government’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.

Both organizations decided to partner with a vision to project the Pakistani entrepreneurial community at a global level and to provide greater opportunities to startups in terms of access to mentorship, partners, and customers.

Both organizations envision working together to develop and promote startups in emerging domains, including but not restricted to Gaming, Agriculture, Artificial Intelligence, Fin-tech and many more. Startups in the domain will get access to mentorship from industry experts during the incubation period at the National Incubation Centre. Startups at the NIC will get access to the OPEN Accelerator Program, to be launched soon. International Mentors and Experts shall visit on a regular basis for imparting their valuable learnings to the NIC startups.

Both organizations have partnered to put their best foot forward in enhancing the global impact of entrepreneurship, and in facilitating Pakistani startups to exploit their full potential. Pakistan is recently emerging as a progressive space for entrepreneurial initiatives, and international level collaborations can accelerate the growth of the ecosystem.

The Pakistani diaspora has an integral role to play in this regard. Initiatives like these can connect Pakistani startups to the diaspora community, and provide access to international markets, investors and mentors. The current trajectory of the local ecosystem presents a great opportunity for engaging the Pakistani diaspora at various levels.

This not only involves mentoring and investing but also identifying opportunities to kickstart new ventures in partnership with local startups.

As the true potential of entrepreneurship in Pakistan is unlocked, the perception of startups as high risky ventures is transforming into those promising high-yield opportunities. This, coupled with the government’s vision of a Digital Transformation, promises an exciting future for the entrepreneurial ecosystem to thrive at a national and international level, with more startups from the Pakistani community making a global impact and becoming a part of the larger entrepreneurial ecosystem in the world.