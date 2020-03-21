TECNO to Livestream ‘Camon 15’ Phone Launch on March 24

TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand, is going to officially launch its flagship phone Camon 15 in an online event on 24th March 2020. The livestreaming of the event can be witnessed at 7:00-7:40 pm on top TV channels, and YouTube and Facebook channels of tier-1 publishers.

TECNO is inviting its fans to join the live broadcast and get a chance to win various exciting gifts, including a grand prize of Camon 15. To win exciting giveaways, all they have to do is to share their pictures online while watching the live broadcast of the launch.

The recent recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat – TECNO’s first-ever brand ambassador in Pakistan – will also be a part of the live broadcast. All top-notch media publishers are receiving media invites along with handsome gift hampers to witness this exclusive event.

Much hype has already been created on all social media sites by media personnel and customers to experience the first-ever mobile launch event.

Through its promising services and innovative products, the ground is all set for TECNO to overtake its rivals. It is anticipated that with the launch, event the company will once again witness impressive sales growth.