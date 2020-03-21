Toyota Starts Booking Yaris 2020

The launch for Toyota Yaris 2020 may have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak but customers will still be able to get one soon.

Bookings for Toyota Yaris 2020 have officially started across Toyota dealerships in Pakistan. Cars will be delivered to customers in April 2020, and the time of delivery may vary depending on the number of orders in the queue.

The colors available for Yaris are Gray Graphite, Attitude Black, Super White, Dorado Gold, Phantom Brown, Orange MT, Dark Blue Mice MT, Silver Metallic, Red Mica MT, and Strong Blue. The official prices for Toyota Yaris 2020 have not been revealed yet, but the series is expected to cost as follows:

Variant Introductory Prices (Ex-factory Karachi) 1.3 GLI MT 2,349,000 1.3 GLI CVT 2,519,000 1.3 ATIV MT 2,449,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,559,000 1.5 ATIV X MT 2,649,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 2,809,000

Keep in mind that the above-mentioned prices are ex-factory, meaning that they don’t include taxes or freight that will be added when the car is shipped to your city.

You will need the following items in order to book your Toyota Yaris at the dealerships: