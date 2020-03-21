Xiaomi Pakistan Shares Health & Safety Guidelines for Customers

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has caused panic worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, and many countries are grappling with a rise in confirmed cases. Pakistan is also facing a difficult situation due to this virus.

Safety Precautions

A recent study found that the COVID-19 coronavirus can survive up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. The researchers also found that this virus can remain suspended as droplets in the air for up to three hours.

There’s a lot we still don’t know, such as how different conditions, such as exposure to sunlight, heat, or cold, can affect these survival times.

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects every day is advised. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.

If surfaces are dirty, first clean them using a detergent and water, then disinfect them.

In addition, wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water after bringing in packages, or after trips to the grocery store or other places where you may have come into contact with infected surfaces.

Recommendations for Xiaomi’s Customers

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in the country has skyrocketed in the past week. In this scenario, the health and safety of Xiaomi’s customers & employees is their biggest priority. They have made strict protective SOPs that ensure the safe and healthy delivery of packages at your doorstep.

During this difficult time, Xiaomi is committed to ensuring the best safety measures:

Packaging

Xiaomi encourages customers to follow the general guidelines and further safeguard themselves by washing their hands after receiving their packages.

Deliveries and Collections

The company is in continuous contact with its logistics partners and they are already making several arrangements by providing special training to their staff, providing face masks and gloves when delivering orders.

Payments

As per WHO, there is no evidence that banknotes transmit the virus. However, Xiaomi encourages customers to use digital options available on mistore.pk (i.e. Credit/Debit Card) to avoid any risks. In addition, as a measure of safety, it’s recommended that you wash your hands thoroughly after being in contact with banknotes.

Delay in deliveries

Xiaomi is closely monitoring and working with its logistics team and partners to support sellers with timely deliveries. While there is no delay expected as of now, some deliveries may be affected.

Be Wary of Misinformation

When considering a new infectious disease that we don’t know much about, it’s important to seek out reliable information and act on it. Be skeptical of conspiracy theories or claims that dismiss recommendations from public health officials.

Addressing the concerns surrounding the new coronavirus requires accessible, reliable, and frequently updated information; the best we can do is to look to the experts whose mission it is to protect public health.

It’s our responsibility to co-operate with our government and following the instructions given by health departments.